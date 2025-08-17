Ramaphosa not likely to act as Motshekga defends SANDF chief’s Iran trip – report

No disciplinary action will be taken against either Maphwanya or Motshekga.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has come to the defence of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Rudzani Maphwanya following backlash over his recent remarks during a visit to Iran.

This week, Maphwanya sparked a diplomatic stir after claiming South Africa and Iran had “common goals.”

His comments drew criticism from International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and the Presidency, as they felt the SANDF chief had stepped into foreign policy matters.

ALSO READ: Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office clarified that he had not been informed of or approved Maphwanya’s visit to Iran, but highlighted that the authorisation came from Motshekga, which falls under her ministerial responsibility.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained that Maphwanya’s remarks were unhelpful, particularly as the South African government is engaged in a “very delicate exercise” to reset diplomatic relations with the United States (US), which has ongoing disputes with Iran.

Maphwanya to meet Ramaphosa as Motshekga back SANDF chief

Amid calls from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for a court martial against the SANDF general, Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet Maphwanya next week.

According to the Sunday Times, no disciplinary action will be taken against either Maphwanya or Motshekga.

Motshekga defended the SANDF chief, insisting that his visit to Iran was entirely appropriate.

“It’s a coincidence that it [the trip] coincides with the tensions between Iran and the US and that we are negotiating on tariffs.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa unaware of ‘ill-advised’ Iran trip by SANDF chief – Magwenya

“This invitation is from last year. I sanctioned it last year. The event was postponed, and they then communicated back to say let’s continue,” she told the publication.

The minister also told News24 that Maphwanya’s comments had been misinterpreted.

“Is it because Iran is in conflict with America that we are now also not allowed to touch Iran. We have our own bilateral relations with countries,” she said.

SACP reacts

The South African Communist Party (SACP) similarly defended Maphwanya, arguing that his statements accurately reflected South Africa’s foreign policy.

The party further asserted that his comments should not be compared to the actions of DA MP Andrew Whitfield, who was dismissed for travelling to the US on an unapproved trip while serving as deputy minister of trade, industry, and competition.

“This comparison is incorrect, as Maphwanya’s visit took place within the framework of military regulations with the full knowledge of the minister of defence whereas Whitfield’s visit was unauthorised,” the SACP said in a statement.

SACP denounces the manufactured public controversy following the visit of the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to Iran.



The visit was part of South Africa’s long-standing bilateral relations with Iran. pic.twitter.com/TA4Uc3OJL7 August 16, 2025

Maphwanya, appointed by Ramaphosa in 2021, is reportedly set to retire on 1 December this year.

Although the standard army retirement age is 60, he was requested to remain in service until the age of 65.

He will reach this age in November.

NOW READ: Explicit, obscene videos in uniform are unacceptable, SANDF warns members