Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
3 Dec 2022
5:30 am
Politics

‘Corrupt money launderers’ are ‘enemies of the people, anti-ANC’ – Lindiwe Sisulu

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu adds her voice to calls for Ramaphosa to resign.

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu. Photo: Supplied
As calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign continue to mount, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has also added her voice. In a written reply to The Citizen on Friday, Sisulu said it is the ANC which will decide what it wants to do with its sitting president. Ramaphosa's headaches over the theft of $580 000 at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo have been never-ending, and judging by Sisulu's response to questions about what exactly the ANC plans to do about the saga, they are about to get worse. “The ANC NEC will decide Ramaphosa’s...

