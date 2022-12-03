‘Corrupt money launderers’ are ‘enemies of the people, anti-ANC’ – Lindiwe Sisulu

As calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign continue to mount, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has also added her voice. In a written reply to The Citizen on Friday, Sisulu said it is the ANC which will decide what it wants to do with its sitting president. Ramaphosa's headaches over the theft of $580 000 at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo have been never-ending, and judging by Sisulu's response to questions about what exactly the ANC plans to do about the saga, they are about to get worse. “The ANC NEC will decide Ramaphosa’s...

As calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign continue to mount, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has also added her voice.

In a written reply to The Citizen on Friday, Sisulu said it is the ANC which will decide what it wants to do with its sitting president.

Ramaphosa’s headaches over the theft of $580 000 at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo have been never-ending, and judging by Sisulu’s response to questions about what exactly the ANC plans to do about the saga, they are about to get worse.

“The ANC NEC will decide Ramaphosa’s fate at the special meeting and anyone whose protecting corrupt money launderers is the enemy of the people and anti-ANC.”

This saga started when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against the president.

Fraser claimed he has evidence of the theft, including photographs, bank accounts and video footage.

“As you would recall the ANC has got its own processes and benchmark when it comes to what it’s decision is in relation to recalling its presidents from the government deployment,” Sisulu said.

Cyril expected to address SA

Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans in due time on his next steps, in the wake of the findings by an independent panel which found he may have a case to answer in relation to the theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, who chaired the Section 89 panel, explained their job was to interrogate information that members of the assembly presented to them.

Watch: Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announces Ramaphosa’s plan to address the nation:

“Whatever the decision the president makes, that decision has to be

informed by the best interest of the country and that decision cannot

be rushed and cannot be taken in haste” – Presidential spokesperson

Vincent Magwenya pic.twitter.com/V5IXy4O0ld— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 1, 2022

The ANC NEC was also meant to hold a special meeting on Thursday but that was postponed to Friday.

Sisulu’s makes no bones about her feelings toward Ramaphosa

Sisulu has in the recent past made her views on Ramaphosa’s presidency and the Phala Phala scandal public, and has also indicated her interest in unsealing of the CR17 funder documents.

She believes this would assist in the ongoing transformation of the judiciary, arguing there is nothing lawful or legal about sealing documents of a particular candidate, and insisting this has a detrimental effect on not only the image, but also the value base system of the ANC.

“This is to say, the role that is played by the courts on matters of the ANC is worrying and the question is, will the same courts allow other candidates to seal documents that have a direct bearing on the accountability and transparency doctrine of the ANC?

“How does sealing of the documents help the qualitative growth of the ANC?” Sisulu asked.

Recently, Sisulu also accused Ramaphosa of having secured the party’s presidency in 2017 through “money, manipulation and misrepresentation, aided and abetted by external forces on a level not previously experienced in the ANC”.

Meanwhile Ramaphosa had to cancel all his public engagements on Thursday as he was consulting with various stakeholders on the way forward regarding the Phala Phala findings.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said whatever decision the president makes will be in the best interest of the country.