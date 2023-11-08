Turbulence in Limpopo ANC meeting as officials nearly come to blows

The Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee meeting on Monday allegedly descended into chaos. Party provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka and ANC Youth League provincial chair Tony Rachoene nearly exchanged blows with ANC Vhembe regional secretary Rudzani Ludere. The incident took place in full view of party provincial executive committee members and ANC national executive committee deployees in Polokwane. The meeting was arranged to discuss issues relating to preparedness for the 2024 general election, the outcome of the 2019 regional ANC manifesto review, water provision and capacity building, among other issues. Brouhaha started after Ludere interrupted Madadzhe It is alleged the brouhaha…

The Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee meeting on Monday allegedly descended into chaos.

Party provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka and ANC Youth League provincial chair Tony Rachoene nearly exchanged blows with ANC Vhembe regional secretary Rudzani Ludere.

The incident took place in full view of party provincial executive committee members and ANC national executive committee deployees in Polokwane.

The meeting was arranged to discuss issues relating to preparedness for the 2024 general election, the outcome of the 2019 regional ANC manifesto review, water provision and capacity building, among other issues.

Brouhaha started after Ludere interrupted Madadzhe

It is alleged the brouhaha started after Ludere interrupted party provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe when he was responding to questions from officials.

“It did not happen once or twice, but he continued interrupting him. When called to order. He did not listen.

“This resulted in the meeting, which was planned to last for one hour, escalating into six hours,” an internal source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said yesterday.

The officials argued loudly, some promising to fight physically. Some accused Machaka and Rachoene of perpetrating disunity.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses bid to nullify outcomes of Limpopo ANC Veterans League conference

The infighting between PEC members is an indication that the Limpopo ANC is divided down the middle.

Those who are pro-ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madazhe as the future of the ANC in Limpopo after Mathabatha’s term lapses next year and those who support deputy party provincial chair Florence Radzilane to replace Mathabatha.

“Now, since the watershed Nasrec elective conference, there is no peace in Limpopo. It is one fight after the other. This means the Limpopo ANC will go to the 2024 election divided through factional battles,” said the source.

Another source said the PEC could also not agree on the cooption of three party members to beef up the Vhembe regional executive committee (REC).

Serious disagreements in that meeting

“Machaka and Rachoene did not agree with the decision of the REC to coopt three members instead of two.

“According to the ANC constitution section 21, 11 and 12, the REC may coopt not more than two persons in order to provide a balanced representation,” said one PEC member, who also asked for his name to be withheld.

Machaka confirmed there were serious disagreements in that meeting. Rachoene also confirmed the meeting nearly degenerated into a physical fight.

Ludere did not respond to questions sent to him.

ALSO READ: Springboks and Kolisi could teach govt ‘a thing or two about leadership’