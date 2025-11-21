Why is the UIF commissioner pocketing millions while sitting at home for months?

While some South Africans struggle to access their UIF benefits, the entity's commissioner, Teboho Maruping, has been paid millions while sitting at home.

The Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Teboho Maruping has earned R2 million while sitting at home on suspension.

Maruping has been on suspension for 14 months.

He was suspended for allegedly violating PFMA regulations in relation to a controversial business deal with Thuja Capital.

He is linked to an unlawful contracted entered into by the UIF to acquire 19% of Thuja Capital for R5 billion, despite Thuja having no recorded premises, website or track record.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled against the Thuja jobs scheme tender last year, declaring it invalid.

The court found that the agreement between the Department of Employment and Labour and Thuja Holdings had not complied with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

A waste of taxpayers’ money?

The DA in parliament has complained about the amount of time that Maruping’s disciplinary hearing has taken.

“Given his yearly salary of R1.74 million, Maruping has now earned in excess of R2 million during the current suspension,” said DA spokesperson on Employment and Labour, Michael Bagraim.

Another suspension

This is not Maruping’s first suspension, having sat at home for almost two years before, after being implicated in an irregular Covid-19 TERS Scheme contract.

“In all, this will mean Maruping has sat at home for a quarter of his tenure as Commissioner, and collected close to R4 million in that time.

“This deep instability in the UIF has resulted in poor audit outcomes, in a time when our country urgently needs to reform onerous labour laws, so we can create jobs and grow our economy for all South Africans,” said Bagraim.

DC proceedings concluded

In her written reply to the DA on this matter, the Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, said the disciplinary proceedings have finally concluded and that the department is awaiting the ruling of the chairperson of the disciplinary committee.

“Following the conclusion of evidence from both parties, the department submitted its written closing argument on 12 September 2025, while the Commissioner submitted his on 12 October 2025.

“The hearing reconvened on 20 October 2025 for the Chairperson to hear oral closing arguments. A ruling from the Chairperson on whether the Commissioner is guilty or not guilty is currently awaited.

“The department is satisfied that a fair and procedurally sound disciplinary process has been conducted,” she said.

Reforms

Despite this, the DA said it demands that, as this case is resolved, Meth should reform the department’s procedures to strengthen internal checks against corruption and ensure that disciplinary cases are handled fairly and without delay.

