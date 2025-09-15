‘Helping the youth is my passion’ – Sanny Ndhlovu assists over 200 kids access education

'I love education, that is why I make sure I assist from primary to tertiary level.'

Limpopo-born politician Sanny Ndhlovu has a passion to build an educated nation.

Ndhlovu, a permanent member of the National Council of Provinces and a community builder, is based in Thabazimbi, Limpopo. She is also the chair of a joint parliament finance management committee in the government of national unity (GNU).

As a big fan of education, Ndhlovu spends most of her time sensitising young people with information that can assist them to further their studies. Since her parliamentary constituency office is in Northam, she mostly does her community work there, while availing herself of support for the leadership of the local municipality.

“I love education, that is why I make sure I assist from primary to tertiary level,” she says, “I recently helped children who were not in school because they did not have birth certificates. I took those children to school, rather than letting them stay home while their peers continue to build their future.

“Most of the parents of the children who are not in school simply lack information. So, I assist with useful information, especially on how to access help from the government.

“I also help those who have completed Grade 12 to access tertiary institutions. Since I started my political career, I have helped more than 200 youth to further their studies.”

Ndlovu’s achievements

In 2018, Ndhlovu received a Community Builder of the Year Award. “Receiving the award motivated me to keep on helping our future leaders. When I help someone, I see it through and have never asked for any favours, because I know God will reward me.

“Young people must keep on pushing and believe in themselves,” Ndhlovu said.

Her passion for education comes from being a teacher by profession. Before joining the GNU, she was a leader of the ANC as an official opposition party in the Thabazimbi municipality. Her previous job included working in the provincial department of public works office of the MEC.

After obtaining her teaching diploma, Ndhlovu was forced to work at Northam transitional local council (TLC) as a field worker, filling in RDP houses applications and being paid R10 after approval.

Early political career

In her early political career, she served as ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary for a local branch and she was also an active member of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

“We did not have our own cars then, and I was asking for lifts from trucks and drivers.

“I started to be active in workplace politics because I wanted to learn. I was elected a shop steward of Samwu and eventually became national treasurer. In union politics, I was mentored by the late Samwu president, Petrus Mashishi.”

The former ANC Limpopo provincial secretary, the late Collins Chabane, also offered her invaluable political and career advice.

“My family relocated to Northam in 1994, and was not doing well financially. I remember my mother dropped me at a shop owned by a white man where my grandmother used to work, and I was told not to go and play outside.”

