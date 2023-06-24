By Reitumetse Makwea
24 Jun 2023
Siwela Masoga found power in her name and created a legacy with her wines

'Winemaking is everything I dreamed it would be and more. It is a lifestyle and you cannot compare it to a 9-5 job.'

Siwela Masoga is one of the leading black female winemakers in South Africa.. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
What once was a reminder of trauma, pain and sorrow today represents strength and success. After decades of hating her first name, owner of Siwela Wines, Siwela Masoga, found the power in it and created a legacy for her children with her wines. Born in Soweto to a single mother (just as her name Siwela – the one that fell into – suggests) and raised in Marulaneng-Ga Mphahlele village in Limpopo, Masoga was given a name that echoed her mother’s traumatic journey while she was pregnant with her daughter. 'I hated the name Siwela' “For years I hated the name....

