Sunday lunch: 4 Father’s Day recipes to spoil dad

We often hear that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and this Father’s Day this is no exception. If you’re thinking of ways to pamper your husband or father with a special home-cooked meal, we’ve got you covered.

Why not try these four Father’s Day recipes that are guaranteed to make the special man in your life feel loved and appreciated? They’re easy to follow, and the results will surely bring a smile to their faces.

Four delicious Father’s Day recipes for lunch

These recipes are a heartfelt tribute, a token of appreciation for the fathers who have shaped our lives and held our hands through the journey of life.

So, let the pots simmer, the oven work its magic, and create a Father’s Day celebration that they will never forget.

Beef Rendang

Hailing from the vibrant cuisine of Indonesia, this dish is a true masterpiece that embodies the richness of heritage and the depth of flavour.

Beef Rendang. Picture: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Ingredients

For the spice paste:

3 onions, roughly chopped

5 cloves garlic

3 tbsp chopped peeled fresh ginger

5 red chillis, roughly chopped

2 stalks of lemongrass, chopped

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp ground cardamom

For the curry:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1.8kg stewing steak

625ml coconut milk

2 tbsp tamarind paste

2 tbsp brown sugar

3 kaffir lime leaves

⅓ cup crunchy peanut butter

handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Rice to serve

Method

Put the spice paste ingredients in a food processor and blitz to form a smooth paste. Heat oil in large heavy-bottomed pot and add the spice paste. Cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Dice the beef into 4cm-5cm pieces and add to the paste, stirring to coat the meat. Add three-quarters of the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook over a very gentle heat for 5 hours, stirring occasionally. Place a wooden spoon across the top of the pot and rest the lid on it so that a little steam can escape. After 5 hours, stir in the remaining coconut milk, tamarind paste, brown sugar, kaffir lime leaves and peanut butter. Cook for a further 20 minutes, remove kaffir lime leaves and serve, garnished with coriander, spooned over cooked rice.

Chipotle Roasted Pork Belly

A dish that exemplifies the perfect balance between crackling skin and succulent meat. Imagine a slab of pork belly that has been meticulously prepared, seasoned, and roasted to achieve a captivatingly crispy exterior.

Chipotle pork belly. Picture: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Ingredients

1kg piece of pork belly, skin scored

2 tbs chipotle paste

2 tbs tomato purée

2 tbs brown sugar

1 tsp ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups chicken stock

2 large red onions, thinly sliced

sea salt and ground pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 140°C. Cut the pork into 3 long pieces and season the meat side generously with salt and pepper. In a medium sized bowl, mix the chipotle paste, tomato purée, sugar, cumin and garlic then spread 2 tablespoons of the paste over the meat. Whisk the stock into the rest of the paste and pour into a shallow roasting dish. Add the onions and place the pork, skin-side up, on top. Rub the skin with a little oil then sprinkle generously with salt. Roast for 4–5 hours or until very tender when pierced with a skewer. Turn the oven to grill and preheat until hot. Remove the pork from the dish and place on a shallow baking tray. Place under the grill until the skin is crisp taking care that it doesn’t burn. Rest the meat for 10 minutes before slicing.

Chef Tip: This is particularly good when served with a Mexican Green Sauce. To make this spicy accompaniment, place into a food processor: 1 cup coriander leaves, zest and juice of 1 large lime, 2 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 4 tablespoons olive oil, habanero tabasco sauce to taste and a pinch of sea salt. Blend until smooth.

Lamb Ragu Pasta

This dish is a celebration of comfort and sophistication, as tender shreds of lamb are slowly simmered in a robust tomato sauce enriched with fragrant herbs and spices.

Lamb ragu pasta. Picture: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Ingredients

400g pasta

1 tbs olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

100g bacon, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

pinch chilli flakes

½ tsp ground fennel

400g lamb mince

½ cup white or red wine

1 tbs tomato paste

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

2 x 400g tins crushed tomatoes

Parmesan cheese, grated

Handful parsley, finely chopped

Sea salt and ground pepper

Method

Cook the pasta as per instructions on the packet. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan and cook the onion until tender. Add the bacon, garlic, rosemary, chilli flakes and fennel and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the mince, breaking up with a wooden spoon so there are no large lumps. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the wine and let it bubble up until it has all been absorbed. Stir in the tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce then add the tomatoes. Season well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook at a fast simmer for 20 minutes until reduced but not too thick. Stir in the parsley. Drain the cooked pasta, reserving about ½ cup of the pasta water. Add the pasta to the sauce and gently combine. Stir in the saved pasta water – this will help the sauce stick to the pasta. Tip into a large serving bowl and sprinkle with grated parmesan.

Rum Bundt Cake

A delectable dessert that pays homage to the sweet joys of life and the indulgence of celebration.

Rum Bundt Cake. Picture: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Ingredients

For the cake:

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1½ cups unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

¾ cup gold rum (Bacardi Gold)

¾ cup double cream

For the rum syrup:

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup gold rum

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a 25cm Bundt pan and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl beat the butter, sugar and vanilla with a hand mixer until light and fluffy, then add the eggs, 1 at a time, and then the egg yolk, beating well after each addition. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually beat in the rum. Add flour mixture to egg mixture in thirds, alternately with the cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on low after each addition. Transfer batter to the prepared Bundt pan and bake for 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and a wooden skewer inserted in centre comes out clean. Remove from oven. During final 10 minutes of bake time, prepare the rum syrup by melting the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the sugar and ¼ cup water and let the mixture come to a boil. Stir occasionally until syrupy (about 5 minutes) then add the rum and vanilla. Boil for a further minute, then remove from the heat. Using a wooden skewer, poke holes all over the warm cake while it is still in the bundt tin. Spoon ¾ cup of the rum syrup evenly over cake. Let stand 10 minutes. Invert onto a cake stand and pour over the remaining syrup evenly over top. Cool for 20-30 minutes before serving.

*These recipes are courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

