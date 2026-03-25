Travelling this Easter weekend? These are the times and days to avoid

Motorists have also been advised to prioritise fatigue management, with Bakwena urging drivers to stop and rest every two hours.

Motorists planning to travel over the Easter weekend are being urged to time their trips carefully, with the Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire warning of significant congestion on key routes.

Bakwena on Tuesday outlined its traffic management plan for the busy holiday period, highlighting peak travel times on the N1 and N4 routes through Gauteng, Limpopo and North West.

Peak congestion expected

According to Bakwena, heavy traffic volumes are expected on three key days, with motorists advised to avoid travelling during the following periods:

Thursday, 2 April: 12pm – 9pm

Friday, 3 April: 6am – 3pm

Monday, 6 April: 12pm – 9pm

“As we prepare for the major influx of traffic, we want to remind road users that the road is a shared space,” said Bakwena chief operations officer Solomon Kganyago.

“It takes one good decision to save a life. We urge motorists to buckle up, obey speed limits, and ensure both drivers and vehicles are fit for the journey.”

Increased patrols and safety measures

To manage the surge in traffic, Bakwena said it will roll out a comprehensive operational plan, including suspending roadworks along critical routes to improve traffic flow.

The concessionaire will also increase law enforcement visibility and deploy additional patrol vehicles to assist motorists and respond to crashes.

Central to the campaign is a continued partnership with Motus Corporation, which will see six Renault Captur vehicles handed over on Friday, 27 March.

“These additional vehicles will be deployed to bolster route surveillance, crash assistance, and road user support during the high-traffic period,” Bakwena said.

Nosipho Manitshana, vice president for marketing and communications at Renault South Africa, said the partnership aims to improve road safety during peak travel seasons.

“This Easter Safety Campaign marks Renault’s fourth year of partnering with Bakwena. We look forward to a continued collaboration in ensuring our roads become safer for both motorists and pedestrians alike over high-volume travel periods,” she said.

ALSO READ: More than 340 000 vehicles unroadworthy ahead of Easter – Creecy

Drivers urged to rest and plan ahead

Motorists have also been advised to prioritise fatigue management, with Bakwena urging drivers to stop and rest every two hours or every 200km.

In addition, road users are encouraged to plan ahead when it comes to toll payments to minimise delays at plazas.

“The most efficient method of payment remains the SANRAL tag for seamless payment and travel,” the concessionaire said, urging users to ensure their accounts are topped up before departure.

Emergency assistance available

Bakwena reminded motorists that a 24/7 emergency line is available for assistance.

Drivers can contact 0800 Bakwena (0800 225 9362) and are advised to use blue kilometre markers to pinpoint their location in the event of an emergency.

Motorists can also follow @bakwenan1n4 on X for real-time updates.

With traffic volumes expected to spike, authorities are calling on all road users to plan their journeys carefully and prioritise safety.

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