KZN hit with yellow weather warning for heavy rain

Citizen Reporter

A yellow warning for widespread showers and thundershowers has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal today.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), this is owed to a cut-off low pressure moving slightly eastward.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: KZN: 10 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/OISheEiy0N— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 9, 2022

Adverse weather conditions are expected along the coast and adjacent interior, as well as over the south-western parts of KZN, Saws said.

Of particular concern are the southern parts of the uThukela district municipality, which could see up to 80mm of rainfall on Sunday.

The weather service warned heavy rains could result in localised flooding, and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid low-lying bridges.

Poor visibility is expected, so motorists have been warned to increase their travel times, and to exercise patience.

Localised mudslides and soil erosion can also be expected, Saws warned.

Wet weather expected to clear by Tuesday

Saws first issued a warning earlier this week of rainy conditions affecting most provinces.

The agricultural sector in the North West and parts of the Free state were warned to brace for possible damage, with heavy rain also affecting the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga highveld.

The rainy spell also came with a cold snap, which began to move through the country on Friday.

The upper-air trough was predicted to intensify into a cut-off low over the south-western Cape on Saturday, and is expected to exit the south-eastern coastline by Tuesday.

Compiled by Nica Richards.