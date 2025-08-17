Fog and cool conditions dominate South African weather outlook

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 18 August 2025, predicting widespread morning fog patches and generally cool conditions across most provinces.

The country can expect a mix of fog, partly cloudy skies, and variable temperatures as winter weather patterns continue to influence regional conditions.

Morning fog patches are forecast for multiple provinces, including Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Northern Cape coastal areas, Western Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings and alerts

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has issued warnings for extremely high fire danger conditions in two key areas.

The Dr Beyers Naude local municipality in the Eastern Cape and the Kareeberg local municipality in the Northern Cape face elevated fire risks due to prevailing weather conditions.

No impact-based warnings or advisories have been issued for the forecast period.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect across South Africa’s provinces on Monday, 18 August:

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions throughout the day.

The province will experience relatively stable weather with no significant precipitation expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is rated as high.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog patches over the Highveld region before conditions clear to partly cloudy and cool weather.

Drizzle is anticipated along the escarpment areas, while eastern parts of the province will see warmer temperatures compared to other regions.

Limpopo

Morning fog patches are expected in various locations across Limpopo before giving way to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

Isolated showers are forecast for the eastern parts of the province, providing some moisture relief to these areas.

North West

The North West province will see partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm conditions.

However, the north-western areas of the province are expected to experience fine weather throughout the day.

Free State

Free State residents should prepare for partly cloudy, windy, and cool conditions across the province.

The weather pattern suggests stable but breezy conditions will dominate the region.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape will experience partly cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coastal areas.

Otherwise, fine, windy, and cool to warm weather is expected across most of the province.

The extreme southern parts will experience particularly cold conditions.

Western Cape

Morning fog is forecast for places in the southern and south-western parts of the Western Cape before clearing to fine and cool to warm conditions.

The west and south-west coastal areas will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, shifting to south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the province is rated as moderate.

Eastern Cape

Western half

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience morning fog patches in some areas before conditions become fine and cool to warm.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern half

Morning fog is expected in places south of the escarpment in the eastern half of the province.

Conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast for eastern areas.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog in places over the interior before partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions develop.

Isolated showers and rain are expected in the extreme north-eastern parts of the province.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, strengthening from the afternoon and reaching strong conditions in southern coastal areas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is rated as “very high”, requiring strong sun protection measures.

