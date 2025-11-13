Level 4 storm warning: Heavy rain, hail and flooding expected this weekend

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 14 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail, flooding and damaging winds are expected across several provinces from Friday into the weekend.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 14 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 13-14 November 2025:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Weather warnings: Friday, 14 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service does have impact-based warnings for Friday, however, a yellow level 4 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms.

The storms will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, resulting in danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep water), flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, damage to property and infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock. This is expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Saturday until Sunday.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over open areas, damage to property and infrastructure, road flooding and low-lying areas and excessive lightning over the central parts of the North West, places in the Free State, the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern parts of both Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Saturday. These conditions are expected to persist to Sunday over the entire part of Gauteng and Mpumalanga as well as the southern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Northern Cape and the central and northern parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 14 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with chances of rain along the escarpment in the morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld and southern escarpment from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm with chances of rain along the escarpment in the morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except in the central and southern parts, where it will be hot.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers over the central and the northern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, but very hot over the eastern interior and west coast interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the central and western interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain except in the north-eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.