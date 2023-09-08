Icy, windy and wet conditions expected in parts of Western Cape

Free State: Fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in the west.

Very cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over Namakwa and southern parts of Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape on Sunday, spreading to the Western parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for wind along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay from Saturday afternoon.

A yellow level 1 warning for wind has also been issued over Central Karoo, Little Karoo, Cape Winelands and the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape and southern parts of Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern parts of the country, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm to hot weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot weather.

North West: Fine and hot weather. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape: Cool over the extreme north-west, otherwise fine, windy and warm to hot but very hot in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly becoming light and variable from the late afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold along the coastal areas with morning fog along the coast becoming partly cloudy otherwise fine and warm but hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northwesterly along the west and south-west coast becoming strong from the afternoon but light southerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine, windy and hot. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming cloudy with fog in the extreme south-west at night. Windy conditions are expected over the western parts. The wind along the coast will be Light and variable in the morning, otherwise light south westerly by midday.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot in places. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.

