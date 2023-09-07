Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in five provinces

Warm, dry and windy weather causes high veld fire danger conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, the Alfred Nzo and O.R Tambo District Municipalities, Mbashe and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

These conditions are also expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, western and southern parts of North-West, as well as the western parts of the Free State on Friday.

According to the weather service, Botswana experienced large veld fires over the last week (31 August to 7 September 2023). Smoke and haze have been observed over the eastern half of South Africa since last Thursday.

Warm, dry and windy weather causes high veld fire danger conditions.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 08/09/2023 pic.twitter.com/k5ORLUMBcC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2023

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the Lowveld and escarpment, otherwise fine and warm weather.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy to cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches over the central parts and along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot weather.

North West: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly becoming light and variable from the late afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in the morning over the southwestern and southern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh along the south-west coast, otherwise light and variable. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly at first, otherwise light and variable, becoming moderate southeasterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm weather, but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming light south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.