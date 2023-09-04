Rain, cold weather to hit parts of SA on Tuesday

Residents in the northern parts of Gauteng should brace for hot weather.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned about extremely high fire danger conditions over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, North-West and Free State.

This as the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and parts of Northern Cape can expect cold and rainy weather.

Snow Report SA Low-level snow has been forecast across several regions of South Africa this week, particularly in the Cape provinces, from late Monday into Tuesday.

It said that the falling temperatures could bring a light dusting to Table Mountain.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather, but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. It will be partly cloudy in the south.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot weather.

North West: Fine, windy and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the central parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, but cold in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain over the west and south-western parts, spreading to the south-coast and adjacent interior by afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning and evening, but partly cloudy in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fog patches in places south of escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and rain in the east where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly but moderate south-westerly in the south spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme.