Isolated showers expected along KZN’s coast on Friday

Drizzle is expected along the escarpments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Friday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned.

This as it expects isolated showers along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Scattered to isolated showers and rain expected over the south coast of the country on Saturday.

“Otherwise fine and cool conditions are expected,” said the weather service.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 23-06-2023.

On Sunday, scattered to isolated showers and rain expected over the south coast of the country, spreading to the east coast.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Cloudy weather in the Lowveld and escarpment areas at first with morning fog patches, as well as over the Western Bushveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Cold weather in the extreme south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm with morning fog patches along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning and evening fog patches along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the eastern interior. It will become partly cloudy in the western parts from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas until late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy over the central interior at first with morning frost, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the northern high ground. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but strong in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.