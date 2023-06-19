Level 5 warning: Disruptive wind to hit parts of Western Cape, Eastern Cape

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for waves and wind resulting between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive wind has also been issued over the Joe Gqabi DM, Chris Hani DM, Amatole DM, Sarah Baartman DM and the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Metros.

A yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves has been issued between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

Damaging waves are also expected between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool to cold weather, with morning frost in places in the south and central parts. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Morning frost in the west, otherwise fine and cold to cool weather.

Free State: Morning frost in places, otherwise partly cloudy and very cold to cold weather, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Fine in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold weather. It will be cloudy in the extreme south at first. The wind along the coast will be moderate west to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy over the interior and south-west at first becoming partly cloudy and cold. Isolated showers are expected in the south-west at first.

The wind along the coast will be moderate west to south-westerly but but strong along the south coast at first becoming fresh from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with isolated showers along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy becoming fine and cold from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, becoming fine and cold from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, moderating from afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog along the eastern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west with a chance of light rain and drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.