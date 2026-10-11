Severe thunderstorms expected over Eastern Cape as heat wave grips parts of KZN on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 October 2026.

Localised damage and disruptions to power supply and communication are expected in the Eastern Cape on Monday, 12 October, as a heat wave persists in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and warm to hot conditions are forecast for most of SA.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 12 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Eastern Cape, except in the extreme north-east.

This could cause localised damage to settlements and property, as well as localised disruptions to communication and power supply.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in places over the Northern Cape, the Naledi municipality of North West, the Eastern Cape and the King Cetshwayo District of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places in the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Tuesday, 13 October.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in parts of the southern Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 12 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the east at first, with early morning fog patches along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east at first, with early morning fog patches in the extreme south-east.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

North West:

It will be partly cloudy and warm.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the east and central parts.

Along the coast, the wind will be light and variable, becoming moderate north-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cool to warm, but hot over the north-eastern parts, with isolated rain and showers from the afternoon, except over the north-west.

Along the coast, the wind will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast from the late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Expect morning fog south of the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Along the coast, the wind will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms, but scattered in the extreme west.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog will cover the northern interior.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the south and west.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.