Day time temperatures to drop significantly in parts of SA this week

By Weather Reporter

A series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Monday throughout the week, warned the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

This will cause day time temperatures to drop significantly, it said.

“Maximum temperatures may be below 10C in places over Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and interior of Western Cape and Eastern Cape throughout the week. General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” warned the weather service.

Yellow level 2 warning for wind is expected over the Western Cape from the 12 until the 15th of June 2023. pic.twitter.com/Sgkx0Nkngi— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2023

Showers are also expected over the western parts of the Western Cape as well as the coastal and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Weather warnings

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves has been issued between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves has been issued between Cape Agulhas and Mazeppa Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued over City of Cape Town and Overstrand of the Western Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cold weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the Lowveld at first, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the high-ground.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Fine and cold to cool weather.

Advisory: Very cold, wet and windy conditions expected over the Western and Northern Cape from the 12 until the 15th of June 2023. pic.twitter.com/B5J0bNhoBE— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2023

Free State: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold weather, becoming fine in the east by the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool, but very cold weather in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly but fresh at times south of Kleinsee by mid-morning.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool weather, with isolated showers and rain in the west, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly reaching to gale force between Hermanus and in the Cape Agulhas by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise, partly cloudy and cold weather, but cloudy and windy in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, but moderate west of Oyster Bay at first.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy cold to cool, becoming windy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly reaching strong in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior and rain in places along the coast in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.