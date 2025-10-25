Weather service warns of ‘extremely hot and uncomfortable’ conditions in some parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 26 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of “extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions” in the north-eastern parts of the country on Sunday.

It said the Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld regions of Limpopo and Mpumalanga would be the affected areas.

The weather service added that rain is expected in the southern and central parts of the country, with an 80% chance along the south-eastern coast.

Weather warnings: Sunday, 25 October

Saws also warned of dangerous fire conditions for most parts of North West, Limpopo and Gauteng, north-western parts of Mpumalanga and most parts of eastern Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 24 October:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will be extremely hot in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the western parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and warm, but partly cloudy in the south where it is cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain, except over the West Coast District until the afternoon. It will be cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming light to moderate along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the north, otherwise scattered but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west, otherwise scattered but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly at night.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise isolated except in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the extreme south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low