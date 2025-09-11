Weather alert: Warm to hot weather and isolated showers with fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 12 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of warm to hot weather and isolated showers expected across provinces; fire danger remains extremely high in parts of Limpopo and the North West.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 12 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 11-12 September 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated showers and rain.#SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/8uiGHXpeyX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2025

Weather warnings: Friday, 12 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the northern and central parts of Limpopo, the western parts of the North West and Free State, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 12 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Highveld and along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but to hot becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain along the eastern coastline.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, except in the northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the northeast.