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Weather alert: Damaging winds as most provinces stay warm and partly cloudy

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

25 August 2026

05:43 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

Weather forecast 26 August 2026

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The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds at sea; meanwhile, Gauteng, North West, Free State and Northern Cape will be fine and warm, and Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will turn cloudy with isolated showers.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 26 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, which is expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from the morning, spreading to Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 25 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Morning fog patches are expected over the southern Highveld.

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Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the south-east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a cloudy day with morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme north-west from the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the extreme western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be fine in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning mist over the central and north-eastern interior; otherwise, the conditions will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot over the West Coast District. It will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to cold with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to cold with light rain in places along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the north by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme northeast. Isolated showers and rain are expected.

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