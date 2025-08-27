Weather alert: Severe storms in NC and high fire danger in 2 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 28 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe storms in Northern Cape and high fire danger in parts of Limpopo and Northern Cape on Thursday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 27-28 August 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the north-western, central and south-eastern parts of RSA. ⚠️Severe thunderstorms#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/UAJj6KauL6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2025

Weather warnings: Thursday, 28 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock and localised and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services over the extreme north of Northern Cape. A Yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai! Garib Municipality of the Northern Cape, and Blouberg and Makhado Municipalities of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 28 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places.

North West:

Fine weather in the east awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and central but scattered in the north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places in the southern and western parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the interior with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog in places south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be foggy in places south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.