Last weekend of winter: Here’s what to expect in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a warm and sunny weekend for Gauteng, with Pretoria and Johannesburg set to enjoy clear skies throughout.

Pretoria weather

In Pretoria, Saturday’s minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15°C before climbing to a maximum of 30°C.

Light winds are expected to shift from north to south-east, averaging about 5 knots, and humidity levels ranging between 20% and 25%.

On Sunday, Pretoria is expected to experience similar conditions, with clear skies throughout the day.

The minimum temperature will be 15°C, while the maximum will reach 31°C. Rainfall is not expected, with the service forecasting 0mm of rain and a 0% chance of showers.

Johannesburg to remain mostly clear

Johannesburg will also remain dry this weekend. Saturday will start with a low of 14°C, rising to a high of 28°C in the afternoon.

Conditions will remain mostly clear, with light winds from the north and north-east, before shifting south-west in the evening.

Sunday will continue the warm trend in the city, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 27°C.

Humidity will drop to 20% by the evening, and winds will remain light at around 5 knots.

A taste of spring

The warmer weather comes just days before Spring Day on 1 September. Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said spring is typically marked by dry and windy weather.

“Spring is characterised by dry and windy weather conditions, with a frequency of heatwaves during mid-spring to late-spring, not forgetting extremely high fire danger conditions,” Chiloane explained.

These conditions are often accompanied by higher risks of veld fires, especially in regions already experiencing low rainfall.

No rain relief yet

Despite the warmer conditions, SAWS confirmed that no rainfall is expected in Gauteng this weekend.

According to Chiloane, isolated thunderstorms could begin forming in the coming weeks, although they are unlikely to bring heavy rainfall.

“By mid-September, we sometimes see the first thunderstorms in the region. However, they usually produce very little rain,” Chiloane said.

She explained that the strength of the first spring rains depends on the presence of a rain-producing weather system.

“If a rain-producing system is present, the thunderstorms might bring slightly more rainfall,” she added.

