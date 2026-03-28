Weather warnings: Severe thundershowers to hit parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 29 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine conditions in the western interior for Sunday, 29 March 2026.

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the eastern parts. Elsewhere, partly cloudy and warm conditions will prevail, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers forecast over the central and eastern regions of South Africa, becoming widespread over northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 29 March, 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow-level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme south-eastern Lowveld of Limpopo and the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The storms will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail and could lead to flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail in Free State, North West, the eastern parts of Northern Cape, the extreme western parts of Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Gauteng (excluding the extreme north) and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

This will result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy, with warm conditions. The day will have isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the escarpment. It will be cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-eastern parts.

North West:

Cloudy conditions with morning fog patches over the south-eastern parts are expected. It will otherwise be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog over most areas, becoming partly cloudy and warm as the day progresses. Scattered showers and thundershowers are forecast, but these will be isolated in the northern parts

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the west, while it will otherwise be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Along the coast, a moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly wind is expected.

Western Cape:

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the south coast and eastern parts at first, fine conditions will prevail, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Coastal winds are expected to be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but south-westerly along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy in the east, becoming cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming south-westerly mid-morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches are expected to form over the interior, with cloudy conditions prevailing thereafter.

It will be cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast.

Coastal winds are expected to be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-east. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east

Winds are expected to become moderate easterly to south-easterly south of Durban from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “High”.