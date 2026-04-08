Rain or sunshine: Here’s what weather to expect on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 April 2026.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday, 9 April, while the Western Cape faces extremely high fire danger conditions.

Here is what to expect tomorrow according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 9 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock in the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Swartland, Bergrivier, Drakenstein and Beaufort West Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 April:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the morning with fog patches over the central part; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning drizzle in the east.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches over the central parts, otherwise, expect partly a cloudy and warm day with morning drizzle in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents tomorrow.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east, but scattered in the west where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be very hot along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and central parts where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot weather, but very hot in the northern parts with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the west and in places along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cool conditions in places in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers, but isolated along Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and extreme south.