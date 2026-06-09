Weather alert: Morning frost, coastal rain and cool temperatures

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says no severe alerts for Wednesday, but Gauteng stays partly cloudy and cool while Mpumalanga and Limpopo face escarpment rain, with frost expected in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY & TOMORROW, 09 – 10 June 2026.

Fine and cold conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy & cool in places over the eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated rain & showers possible. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Xrf8zlmnaK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 9, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 10 June 2026

The weather services haven’t issued any severe weather alerts for Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 10 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with light rain along the escarpment and eastern Highveld. Morning frost is expected in places.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain along the escarpment. It will be warm in places in the west.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches over the interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy conditions with morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior until mid-afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.