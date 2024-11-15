Severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and heatwave in Eastern Cape this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 16 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and high temperatures in parts of the Eastern Cape as a result of a heatwave. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 16 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours expected over the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, as well as the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Matatiele and Umzimvubu Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 16 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers on the Highveld and along the escarpment. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be extremely hot in the north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm weather in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but very hot in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy conditions with fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in the south-eastern and northern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.