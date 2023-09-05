Morning rain expected in parts of KZN on Wednesday

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly moderating in the afternoon.

Although the South African Weather Service (SAWS) did not issue any extreme weather alerts for Wednesday, it expects isolated showers in the eastern parts of the country.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal should expect morning rain, warned the weather service.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the west.

North West: Fine and warm to hot weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but cloudy over the extreme south-western parts. It will become fine over the central to eastern parts from mid-morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to north-westerly reaching strong along the south-coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and cool with morning fog in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool with morning frost in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the north from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy with morning rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. Morning fog patches can be expected in places over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly moderating in the afternoon.

It will become light and variable in the evening The expected UVB sunburn index: low.