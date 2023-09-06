Weather: UVB sunburn index to hit extreme levels on 7 Sept

Tomorrow's weather forecast shows varied conditions across provinces, ranging from fine and warm to cloudy with fog.

The SA Weather Service issued the weather outlook for tomorrow, 7 September 2023 – a mixed bag of conditions across the country.

As we head into tomorrow, it’s essential to stay prepared for varying weather conditions, especially with extreme and high UVB sunburn indexes in some provinces.

Weather warnings, 7 September

While the forecast doesn’t include any severe weather warnings or fire danger alerts, residents in Gauteng are warned of an “extreme” sunburn risk.

UVB Index for South Africa Tomorrow (Thursday 7 September 2023)

While the weather is forecast to be “both find and warn”, sun protection will still be crucial.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in other parts of the country.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, the day will start with fog along the escarpment in the morning. The province will see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

By the afternoon, the highveld region should experience fine weather.

🌤️Weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday (07 September 2023).



Mostly clear across South Africa. It will still be partly cloudy over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Warmer temperatures expected across SA.

Limpopo

Limpopo shares some weather traits with Mpumalanga, particularly morning fog along the escarpment.

While it will be partly cloudy and warm in general, finer weather is expected to move in from the south-west later in the day.

North-West and the Free State

North-West Province and the Free State both have clear skies in the forecast.

It will be a warm day in the North-West Province, while the Free State can expect temperatures to range from cool to warm.

Northern Cape

Northern Cape is slated for fine weather with temperatures on the cooler to warmer side.

Coastal areas will experience fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly winds.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, the southwestern areas will see some clouds, but overall it will be a fine and warm day.

Coastal winds will vary greatly: south-easterly to southerly north of Cape Columbine and fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly otherwise.

By the afternoon, the south coast should expect southwesterly winds. The UVB sunburn index for the region is moderate.

Eastern Cape

For the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm, with coastal winds blowing fresh to strong from the west to southwest.

The eastern half will experience cool to warm weather and lighter, variable winds by the evening after a day of moderate north-easterly winds.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal will have patches of morning fog in the interior.

Otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm with moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly winds along the coast.

The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.