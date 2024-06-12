Weather update: Another fine and cool day on the way

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

As temperatures slowly pick up countrywide, South Africans should expect fine and cool conditions on Thursday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings this time.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cold to cool.

Free State:

Fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm with morning fog patches in the south and along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Morning foggy conditions in the southern parts as well as the west coast and adjacent interior, with cloudy conditions over the west and southern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in places in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south and south-west coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low 8.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool, but partly cloudy in places in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon, but light northeasterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the central and western interior, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in places and warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to southwesterly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the south in the afternoon.

It will become north-easterly south of Durban late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.