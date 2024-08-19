Damaging winds and extreme fire danger across multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging waves resulting in difficult driving conditions, the rapid spread of veld fires in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, and extremely high fire danger in five provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Warnings for Tomorrow: 20 Aug '24



A. Yellow L1: Damaging Winds.

IMPACT: Difficult driving conditions and rapid spread of veld fires.

Weather warnings, 20 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning of damaging winds expected over the southern parts of ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka Seme districts of the Northern Cape, the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality of the Eastern Cape, and Central Karoo of the Western Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions and the rapid spreading of veld fires.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, southern parts of the Free State, north-western parts of the Western Cape, and most parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 20 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather, but cool along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine, warm, but windy in the west conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see windy weather in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy, and cool to warm conditions are expected, but it will be hot in the north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the coastal belt; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the extreme west by the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be windy over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be wind over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy skies with morning fog in the north-east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.