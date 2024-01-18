Weather update: Uncomfortably hot conditions in Northern Cape and Western Cape and extreme fire danger

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 19 January.

The current torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal have affected most parts of the province, with Ugu, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Umgungundlovu, and eThekwini District Municipalities severely affected. Schools in the province were subsequently affected and closed early on the first day of the 2024 academic year.

According to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, 59 schools in the province were ravaged by floods, and of the 59 schools, 28 are from the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.

“To mitigate the negative impact of floods on schools and infrastructure, we have dispatched more than 200 mobile classrooms so that learning and teaching continue without disruption. The disaster management teams are on the ground to monitor damage caused by flooding on the infrastructure and speedily effect repairs,” said Premier Dube-Ncube.

The weather service has warned of uncomfortably hot conditions over places in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 19 January

There are no weather warnings for Friday, 19 January 2024.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Western Cape as well as the western interior Northern Cape.

Advisories

Saws has issued a warning of extremely hot conditions (maximum temperatures more than 40 degrees) expected over the West Coast District on the Western Cape.

Uncomfortable and very hot conditions are also expected in places over the Western Cape and parts of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Severe Weather Alerts for Tomorrow, 19 January 2024:



A. Yellow Level 1 (Medium likelihood of minor impacts): Damaging waves between Cape Columbine and Cape Point. pic.twitter.com/0X2z6DPS4s — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 18, 2024

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 19 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog on the highveld with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, but otherwise cloudy and cool warm weather will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog and a chance of drizzle on the escarpment, but otherwise cloudy and warm to hot, partly cloudy conditions will prevail during the day.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm conditions awaits the residents of the North West province.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can see partly cloudy and warm weather, but fine in the south.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast, but otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east, where isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning and evening fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the West Coast District. It will be warm along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy at first, but otherwise fine, warm, and hot in places in the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy conditions in places along the Wild Coast with a chance of morning drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east.