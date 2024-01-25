Weather update: Heatwave warning for EC and uncomfortable and hot conditions in three provinces

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 26 January.

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures in the Eastern Cape and extremely uncomfortable and hot conditions in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 26 January

There are no weather warnings for Friday, 26 January 2024.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape and the eastern interior of the Western Cape, in places over the Sarah Baartman District Municipality as well as the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Saws has issued a warning of extremely hot conditions expected over Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, parts of Cape Winelands District Municipality, central Karoo and little Karoo of the Western Cape and Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable and very hot conditions are also expected in places over the Western Cape, excluding the coastal areas, as well as the interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the western parts of Chris Hani District Municipality, Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality, Blue Crane Route Local Municipality, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 26 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in the extreme north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers on the highveld but scattered over the central interior.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south. It will be hot over the western bushveld.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can see partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions but very hot in the north, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog along the west and south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the Central and Little Karoo. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be fine and warm but hot over the interior, where it will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers. Evening fog is expected in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to fine and hot conditions over the interior, but warm along the coast. It will become partly cloudy along the escarpment and northern interior, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.