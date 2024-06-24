Damaging waves and fine and cool weather with some showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay, but expect fine and cool weather in most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 25 June

The weather service has issued a yellow level two warning for damaging waves resulting in localised damage to coastal infrastructure, and disruption of small harbours or ports is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 25 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches except in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld, where it will become cloudy with evening showers and rain.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy with showers and rain in the evening in the east.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool conditions, but cold in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog over the north-western parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm but cold in places in the central parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become fine in the north in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will begin with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool, with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east by late morning. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.