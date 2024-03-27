Weather update: Sunny spells and scattered showers across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 28 March.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday but anticipate warm conditions with scattered showers across provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 28 March

Severe weather alerts

The weather service has not issued any impact-based fire dangers or advisories for Thursday, 28 March.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 28 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the eastern lowveld, scattered over the southern highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western Bushveld and extreme southern regions.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm conditions awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly morning fog patches along the coast, but otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool weather is expected. partly cloudy and warm weather, but cloudy and cool in the south, with light rain in some places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy and warm in the north-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.