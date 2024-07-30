Rain expected in six provinces tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Only the Western, Eastern and Northern Capes will be rain-free on Wednesday while most of the country is expected to experience cold and wet weather.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 31 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in Blouberg Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 31 July

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the far east, otherwise fine and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and the eastern parts where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches in the west, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over the eastern and north-western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong along the west coast and south-west coasts, otherwise moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in places along the coast, otherwise fine and cold to cool with morning frost.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly, becoming southwesterly in the afternoon.

Cool along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cold with morning frost and fog in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly, but south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy becoming fine in places in the west and south, otherwise cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly to north-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.