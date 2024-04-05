Weather update: More rain, wind, fog and low temperatures predicted as ‘cut-off low’ system hits SA

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Boats in the Western Cape are at risk of dragging anchor and breaking mooring lines while high-sided trucks may experience their own struggles with the wind elsewhere in South Africa.

This after the SA Weather Service said an intense low-pressure system known as a cut-off low, is forecasted to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to many parts of the country this weekend until early next week (6 to 9 April).

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the weather service issued an orange level 6 warning for wind leading to risk to medium and large vessels of dragging anchor and breaking mooring lines between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Saturday evening through Sunday.

An orange level 6 warning was issued for interior wind leading to some structural damage and interruptions to power, communication and other services, over the City of Cape Town, Overberg and Cape Winelands from Saturday evening through Sunday.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and disruption of small harbours and ports, between Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for interior wind resulting in problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and damage to settlements, is expected over the Western Cape interior and the southern regions of Namakwa in the Northern Cape from evening through Sunday.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding are expected over the eastern parts of both the North West and Free State, the north and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, south and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the City of Cape Town municipality.

Advisories

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa (Northern Cape) and in places over the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo (Western Cape) municipalities on Sunday and Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Morning fog patches in the central and southern parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but widespread in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

North West Province:

Morning fog patches over the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in the extreme south and the west, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers over the Central Karoo and southern Overberg. It will be cold over the south coast and Little Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly north of Cape Columbine during the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly reaching gale force between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cold with scattered thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

It will be cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.