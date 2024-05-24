Weather update: Sunny and cool weather for most this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 25 May 2024.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Saturday but clear skies and cool temperatures is expected for most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Weather Forecast: 25-26 May 2024



🌤️Light rain still possible along the east coast on Saturday. No rainfall expected on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. Have a good weekend. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Yq8uDid499 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 24, 2024

Weather warnings, 25 May

Weather warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 25 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool weather, but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with morning fog patches on the Highveld, where it will become fine by the late morning. It will be warm on the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day starts with morning fog patches in the south-central parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the west by the afternoon. It will be cool in places along the escarpment.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the extreme north coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the extreme south at first.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the west, but cloudy in the south-east in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine over the northern interior in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy conditions with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy weather with morning fog patches in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north-east. Isolated showers and rain are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.