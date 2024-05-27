Weather update: Expect fog in the morning but this will clear into a fine day

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Aside from some fog in the morning, South Africans should expect fine conditions on Tuesday with cool to warm weather.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape Province.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in places in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in places over the escarpment and Highveld areas, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog in the south and central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy and hot in the extreme west spreading eastwards in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with fog patches along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the north-western interior.

It will become partly cloudy over the western and central interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but light north-easterly north of Cape Columbine becoming moderate north-westerly from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape:

Fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm but cool in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places south of Cape St. Lucia.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.