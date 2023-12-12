Weather update: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers on Wednesday

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

South Africa is expected to be cloudy with isolated thundershowers on Wednesday, except for the Northern Cape where rain is not likely, the SA Weather Service has said.

Regions on the coast will be cool while most of the inland will be warm to hot.

The service also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, as well as southern parts of North West Province

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Morning drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will become partly cloudy in the west by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east with morning drizzle over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers.

North West Province:

Fine and hot but very hot in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine and hot in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east where it will be cloudy in the morning.

Northern Cape:

Very hot in the north-east, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast where it will become partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south-west.

The Wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

It will be warm in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cold in places in the east, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme north but scattered in along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low