Weather update: Extremely high fire danger warning in six provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 7 October.

The weather service has warned about disruptive rain in one province and extremely high fire danger conditions in six provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 7 October

Residents of the Overberg District Municipality in Western Cape are warned of disruptive rain possibly leading to localised flooding and mudslides.

The blistering heat because of the heatwave will continue in North West, Free State, Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, central and western parts of Limpopo and the Frances Baard District municipality in the Northern Cape until Sunday.

Extremely high fire danger

SAWS issued extremely high fire danger warnings in seven provinces.

The areas of concern include the northern and eastern parts of Northern Cape, Free State and North-West, western and south-western parts of Limpopo, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal excluding the coast and its adjacent interior and the extreme north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 7 October

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a fine and hot day ahead.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.” Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect a fine and hot day, but very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and hot to very hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate fine day in the central and eastern parts until early afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southeast.

Northern Cape:

A cloudy day is expected in the west and south-west of the province with otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east, where it will be warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience warm weather over the north-western interior with otherwise cloudy and cool to cold conditions with rain in the central and eastern parts.

The weather will become partly cloudy in the west during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A cloudy and cool to warm day is anticipated with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but

widespread over the extreme south-western parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy warm to hot day.

However, it will be very hot in places over the interior with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.