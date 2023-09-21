News today: Malema’s gun, protests, govt’s overspending, several fires
News today includes judgment reserved by the East London Magistrate’s Court in Julius Malema‘s trial as the accused sought to have their charges dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
Meanwhile, Scopa heard how national departments racked up more than R18,5 billion in unauthorised expenditures over the years.
News today: 21 September
The weather forecast for today promises a variety of conditions across the country, with a particular focus on fire risks – full forecast here.
Malema’s gun not a toy
The state has defended its case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.
Judgment was reserved by the East London Magistrate’s Court in Malema and Snyman’s trial on Wednesday as the accused, who pleaded not guilty, seek to have their charges dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
The EFF leader is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.
WATCH: Swellendam violent protest
A service delivery protest in Swellendam, in the Overberg region of the Western Cape, turned violent after a building was set alight by residents.
Protesters torched the local Thusong Centre and blocked the N2 freeway on Tuesday.
They also set a fire truck alight during the protest.
Government’s R18,5bn in overspending
The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has heard how national departments racked up more than R18,5 billion in unauthorised expenditures over the years.
The department of cooperative governance, department of communication and information system, department of water and sanitation, and department of telecommunications and digital technologies made their presentations this week.
According to the National Treasury, the overspending occurred in 13 different government departments and entities over the years, with five entities still being processed.
More fires…
The city has been hit by numerous fires at buildings or houses over the last few months and The Citizen got its safety boots on to experience what life is like on the frontline of such disasters.
“We are not here for the money, we are here for the people of South Africa. This is a calling from God, being a firefighter. We are saving a nation, it’s what we do,” said firefighter Doctor Nempumbuluni.
There has been yet another fire in the Joburg CBD, this time at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) building.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said two fire engines and fire fighters arrived on the scene on Wednesday to fight the blaze.
A fire has destroyed part of Summit Grill and Skybar Restaurant in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Two people have been injured after a fire gutted multiple shacks at Pipeline informal settlement in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze has been extinguished.
Tshwane in the dark after storm
Parts of the City of Tshwane have been left without power after a substation was struck by lightning and gutted by fire.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the capital city experienced “unprecedented storms” in the northern parts in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
“This storm has caused massive destruction to households in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas and, as a result of lightning, the temporary Pyramid Substation, which was built next to the Rooiwal Power Station, caught fire, burning the transformer, including the container.
In other news today:
- Faulty transformers lead to closure of Joburg Metro Centre
- Two SA Navy mariners dead, others rescued off coast of Cape Town
- ‘Bloody love triangle’? Victim of brutal Klerksdorp parking lot assault dies
- Gordhan ‘confident’ in Transnet board amid calls for a change in leadership
- EFF welcomes the Gauteng High Court judgment over Ndlozi rape allegations
