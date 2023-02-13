South Africa’s falling stars

To be young and talented in South Africa, just when you’ve broken the shackles of a hard life, doesn’t always mean you will make it into a late life, as the murders of hip-hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Friday shows. Motsoane – AKA’s former manager, friend, author and chef – and Forbes had the world at their feet before being gunned down outside the Wish of Florida restaurant on Florida Road, Durban. Stars killed Many other rising stars have also fallen too soon. Eight years after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a shooting...

To be young and talented in South Africa, just when you’ve broken the shackles of a hard life, doesn’t always mean you will make it into a late life, as the murders of hip-hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Friday shows.

Motsoane – AKA’s former manager, friend, author and chef – and Forbes had the world at their feet before being gunned down outside the Wish of Florida restaurant on Florida Road, Durban.

Stars killed

Many other rising stars have also fallen too soon. Eight years after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a shooting in Vosloorus, justice has still not been served.

Last November, the music industry suffered a blow when amapiano star DJ Sumbody was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Johannesburg.

Investigations

SA Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were still looking for the suspects responsible for last Friday’s shooting. KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the shooter was a community member.

“We are encouraging anyone with information to cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” Mtolo said.

“It is a fact that some of those who are involved in such crimes are known by certain community members. We must not allow one individual to disgrace all of us as peace-loving South Africans.”

Shock

Big names in music have expressed their shock about the fatal shooting of AKA, including DA LES, Black Coffee and Bati. Maria Nkosi, from Mamelodi, said stars were cursed.

“I’m sure there are people who are jealous and then put a spell on those famous people,” she said. Nkosi said she was a fan of AKA and always watched his live performances.

“It’s sad because it was obvious someone wanted him to die.”

Nkosi said AKA was young and still had a lot to offer the music industry and the country.

“But life is life, it is not fair; when your time is up, it is up.” Ellen Herbst from KZN said it was dangerous living in Durban. “It has turned into a war zone,” she said.

Crime

Herbst said a man was recently killed in a Checkers near her house.

“We live in fear in our country.” JoAnn Parry, from Fields of Green, said crime was out of control. No progress had yet been made in the murder of dagga activist Jules Stobbs.

“I still want #justiceforjules. My witness statement is still not in the docket,” she said.

Adele Stone said she was shocked about the rapper’s death. Stone said she had been introduced to AKA’s music by her daughter and said her favourite song was The World is Yours.

“It’s not hard to wonder if his girlfriend’s suicide has something to do with it,” she said. Action Society founder Ian Cameron said it wasn’t a curse.

“I think it is what all South Africans face but because they aren’t high profile, they don’t get attention or publicity,” he said.

Murder captial

South Africa, he said, was turning into the murder capital of the world with no chance of recovery under the current national government.

“When the highest office of law enforcement leadership is complicit in the crime, the situation on the ground cannot change.”

Cameron said in most cases only 20% of cases saw some kind of justice because the large majority of criminals walked free. Criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said the assassination of AKA, as seen on the footage which was currently making the rounds on all social media platforms was well planned and premeditated.

“This is common in European countries and South Africa is now an experiment with the lives of musical legends,” he said.

Maluleke said preliminary investigations often proved fruitless historically; similar cases do receive media attention, only to lose significance in the long process. Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said violent crime in South Africa was escalating.

“The murder of famous and talented artists is a reflection of what non-famous South Africans go through every day,” he said.

Barkhuizen said no place in South Africa could be seen as safe.

“You are not safe in your house, not safe going out to a restaurant and you are not safe on our roads,” he said.

Barkhuizen said the biggest issue was that the police were not intelligence-led and that it was time to stand up and say, enough is enough.

