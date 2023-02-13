Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
4 minute read
13 Feb 2023
5:15 am
News

South Africa’s falling stars

Marizka Coetzer

Award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead on Friday night

AKA's last happy moments before his murder
Photo: Screengrab of the video showing AKA's murder
To be young and talented in South Africa, just when you’ve broken the shackles of a hard life, doesn’t always mean you will make it into a late life, as the murders of hip-hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Friday shows. Motsoane – AKA’s former manager, friend, author and chef – and Forbes had the world at their feet before being gunned down outside the Wish of Florida restaurant on Florida Road, Durban. Stars killed Many other rising stars have also fallen too soon. Eight years after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a shooting...

