Teenage girls found dead in open field

Preliminary investigations suggest the two were killed in a different places.

The lifeless bodies of two teenage girls – thought to be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old – were found in the early hours of Saturday morning, at an open veld in Jan Frederick Tedstoneville, opposite Ramaphosa’s Squatter Camp at Elsburg.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, told the media two teens were found with gunshot wounds.

“Both victims sustained gunshot wounds. We are in the middle of investigating whether they knew each other, what was the motive behind their killing and how they ended up in the veld.

“For now, our preliminary investigation suggests that they were killed in a different place and just dropped at the veld,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Gold tooth and braided hair

Now, police are calling on the community to help identify the victims.

Nevhuhulwi said the first victim was found lying on the field wearing a blue jacket, green takkies and denim jeans. “She had a gold tooth with braided hair,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The second victim wore black tights, a black vest and white takkies, she said.

“She has a tattoo with the word ‘Boity’ on her right leg and another one with the date 7 June 2016 on her left shoulder. She also has a flower tattoo on her right arm,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The colonel confirmed a case of murder with two counts had been opened for further investigations.

“Anyone who may be able to identify the victims or have any information that can assist the police with the investigations, is requested to contact Brigadier Nama of Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Unit on 082 778 9035 or contact the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111,” she said.

Argument over alcohol

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Mpumalanga, three suspects aged between 18 and 19 were arrested in Barberton shortly after a man from Eswatini was murdered.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the killing was allegedly sparked by an argument over alcohol.

The three male suspects are expected to appear at the Baberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder.