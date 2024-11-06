Top 10 stories of the day: Sassa office illegally occupied | Vaal at 33% | Imposters write matric exams

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, a legal battle is underway as tenants have refused to vacate a building designated to Sassa, how the water level at the Vaal Dam and other dams is continuing to drop, and the latest update on the matric exams has revealed incidents of cheating and imposters writing on behalf of pupils.

Also, we look at what Donald Trump’s re-election in the US means for South Africa, how Rachel Kolisi cut a stylish figure on the first day of Prince William’s Earthshot Week, and that it has been revealed the entry fees will not change for the 2025 Comrades Marathon though prize money will.

News today: 7 November

The latest regional weather forecast includes a warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours and hail damage in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga tomorrow. – full weather forecast here.

New Sassa office in Gauteng can’t be used because of illegal occupation

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is engaged in a legal battle with tenants refusing to vacate a building designated to house the Tembisa South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

This was revealed by Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, in a parliamentary response.

Continue reading

Vaal Dam at only a third of its capacity

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) latest weekly report revealed a significant decline in the country’s dam water levels.

Vaal Dam. Image: Department of Water and Sanitation

Twenty-three dams nationally recorded levels of under 40% of their capacity, with some going as low as below 1%.

Continue reading

Matric exam arrests: ‘Imposters’, wanted armed robbery suspect nabbed at their desks

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube says the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations have had several incidents.

Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

An update on the exams was delivered during a media briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule.

Continue reading

Trump as president: What it will mean for SA

As Donald Trump secures another term as US president, South Africans are wondering what it will mean for South Africa and other emerging markets.

Picture: iStock

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris held opposing policies that could impact the US economy and global markets, meaning the effects will vary depending on who wins.

Continue reading

AfriForum’s Bela march sparks controversy over apartheid flag colours

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has been criticised for displaying colours that resemble the apartheid flag at their march against the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (Bela Act) in Pretoria on Tuesday.

People gather at the Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, on 5 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

During the protest at the Voortrekker Monument, participants were wearing orange, blue and white. The same colours can be found on the apartheid flag.

Continue reading

‘The proposal is ridiculous’: Why PIC money can’t be used to build public hospitals and fund NHI

Despite what Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says, experts believe that money from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) cannot be used to build hospitals and by implication fund the National Health Insurance (NHI), because firstly, the money does not belong to government and secondly, the hospitals will not be an asset that can be sold for a profit.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

DA MP Michéle Clarke asked Motsoaledi recently in parliament whether he discussed the possibility of using PIC funding to build public hospitals with the Cabinet and if there is an agreement in place with the PIC to fund the building of public hospitals.

Continue reading

‘What a queen’: Rachel Kolisi wows at Earthshot [PICS]

A radiant Rachel Kolisi cut a stylish figure on the first day of Prince William’s Earthshot Week event in Cape Town on Tuesday.

From left: Rachel Kolisi stepped out in style at the Earthshot Week on Tuesday. The Kolisi Foundation CEO pictured at the Rugby World Cup in Paris in October 2023. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi and Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The philanthropist and advocate for women empowerment attended the prestigious event as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, which she co-founded with her estranged husband, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Continue reading

Maznsi Magic drops biggies Umkhokha and My Brother’s Keeper in ‘strategic evolution’

Despite attracting high numbers in viewership, Mzansi Magic has decided to not continue with Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper as part of its ‘strategic evolution’.

Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper will come to an end early 2025, Mzansi Magic confirmed. Picture: Supplied

“From the brilliant minds of our writers and producers to the powerful performances of our actors, these shows have brought our stories to life in a way that resonates deeply with audiences,” said Director of Local Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi.

Continue reading

More prize money, same entry fees for 2025 Comrades Marathon

There was good news on Wednesday for both elite and social runners at the launch of the 2025 Comrades Marathon.

Runners completing the Comrades Marathon ‘down’ run at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2022. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Having broken new ground this year by offering the biggest prize purse of any road race in Africa, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed there will be a 10% increase next year.

Continue reading

R20 million on offer to Betway Premiership winners

The winners of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership will take home R20 million, Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza announced on Wednesday.

Dr Irvin Khoza announced an increase in prize money for the Betway Premiership winners. Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

This is an increase of R5 million on the R15 million that Sundowns picked up as the winners of last season’s DStv Premiership.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: 10 000 march against Bela Act | Rea Vaya suspends services | Missing skipper suspect escapes prison