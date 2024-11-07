Top 10 stories of the day: Reactions to Mpofu leaving EFF for MK | Diamond dealer’s ‘whites only’ policy | Boksburg prison escape
In today’s news, an analyst says the EFF is facing an existential threat after another high-profile leader – former chairperson Dali Mpofu – left the EFF for the MK party, though leader Julius Malema indicated he is unmoved by the loss.
Also, apparently only white people were allowed to register to invest in the infamous diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s diamond packages, and a manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.
In entertainment, social media has reacted to controversial podcast host and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi being arrested for rape, and musician Thabsie has picked up the microphone after a four-year break.
In sport, former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has revealed his heartbreak at having to leave the club.
A yellow level 2 thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday, and there are predictions of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as well. – full weather forecast here.
‘Let the betrayers leave’ – Niehaus says after Mpofu’s move to MK party
Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus has backed party leader Julius Malema’s statement on not being deterred by members who have defected to former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
This comes after Advocate Dali Mpofu became the latest senior member to leave Malema’s EFF party to join Zuma’s MK party.
Diamonds for whites only? Bombshell claim rocks Louis Liebenberg’s FDG scheme
Only white people were allowed to register to invest in the infamous diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s diamond packages. This is according to COO of AE Switch, the payment platform that Liebenberg used to operate Tariomix, better known as Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG).
Ian Jansen’s claim was confirmed by CEO of AE Switch Tiaan Lombard, as well as an individual close to the case who spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity.
Prison Break: Inmate escape from Boksburg Correctional Facility
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.
The department confirmed the inmate escaped on Wednesday.
‘Deep-seated racial biases’ – Mbalula takes aim at Helen Zille over Bela march [VIDEO]
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille, sighting ‘deep-seated racial biases’ in her conduct.
Speaking at an ANC media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula highlighted the protest at the Voortrekker Monument organised by AfriForum, the DA and Solidariteit on Tuesday.
Woman attempts to storm stage after Ramaphosa unveils King Shaka statue [VIDEO]
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave credence to royal history in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday,7 November.
Ramaphosa was at the King Shaka International Airport outside eThekwini to unveil a statute of the man whose name dons the site of the celebrations.
Nine Western Cape matric pupils caught with cheating material
Marking the halfway point in the matric final examinations, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Thursday noted nine cases of pupils with cheating material.
“Unfortunately, our sharp-eyed invigilators have already encountered nine cases of candidates bringing either cellphones or crib notes into the exam venue,” said the department minister David Maynier.
‘Spending Christmas and New Year’s behind bars’: Netizens react to Nota Baloyi’s arrest
The recent arrest of controversial podcast host and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has set tongues wagging on social media.
Baloyi was reportedly arrested on Thursday during his court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.
‘It feels great to be back’: Thabsie on her return to music after 4-year hiatus
Renowned musician Thabsie has returned with a new single titled Same Place after a four-year break.
The song is produced by Axdy Beats and Melar Beats and co-written by June and Quan.
Itumeleng Khune opens up about Kaizer Chiefs exit
Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has revealed his heartbreak after the club told him that he was no longer part of their plans as a footballer.
Khune was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday where he was announced as a shareholder of betting company TopBet.
Makazole Mapimpi’s last duel with Duhan van der Merwe?
Springbok flyer Makazole Mapimpi could face his final duel with South Africa-born Scottish record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe when the Boks and Scotland clash in their end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Mapimpi, at 34 years old, is highly unlikely to make the next World Cup, and this could in fact be his final tour with the Boks, with a number of exciting young players waiting in the wings to replace him.
Yesterday’s news recap
