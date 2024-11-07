Top 10 stories of the day: Reactions to Mpofu leaving EFF for MK | Diamond dealer’s ‘whites only’ policy | Boksburg prison escape

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, an analyst says the EFF is facing an existential threat after another high-profile leader – former chairperson Dali Mpofu – left the EFF for the MK party, though leader Julius Malema indicated he is unmoved by the loss.

Also, apparently only white people were allowed to register to invest in the infamous diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s diamond packages, and a manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.

In entertainment, social media has reacted to controversial podcast host and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi being arrested for rape, and musician Thabsie has picked up the microphone after a four-year break.

In sport, former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has revealed his heartbreak at having to leave the club.

News today: 8 November

A yellow level 2 thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday, and there are predictions of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as well. – full weather forecast here.

‘Let the betrayers leave’ – Niehaus says after Mpofu’s move to MK party

Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus has backed party leader Julius Malema’s statement on not being deterred by members who have defected to former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

EFF MP Carl Niehaus. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

This comes after Advocate Dali Mpofu became the latest senior member to leave Malema’s EFF party to join Zuma’s MK party.

Continue reading

Diamonds for whites only? Bombshell claim rocks Louis Liebenberg’s FDG scheme

Only white people were allowed to register to invest in the infamous diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s diamond packages. This is according to COO of AE Switch, the payment platform that Liebenberg used to operate Tariomix, better known as Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG).

Louis Liebenberg at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, on 12 January 2023, during the matter by President Cyril Ramaphosa against his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ian Jansen’s claim was confirmed by CEO of AE Switch Tiaan Lombard, as well as an individual close to the case who spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity.

Continue reading

Prison Break: Inmate escape from Boksburg Correctional Facility

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.

Picture: iStock

The department confirmed the inmate escaped on Wednesday.

Continue reading

‘Deep-seated racial biases’ – Mbalula takes aim at Helen Zille over Bela march [VIDEO]

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille, sighting ‘deep-seated racial biases’ in her conduct.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and protesters at the Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, on 5 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda and EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Speaking at an ANC media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula highlighted the protest at the Voortrekker Monument organised by AfriForum, the DA and Solidariteit on Tuesday.

Continue reading

Woman attempts to storm stage after Ramaphosa unveils King Shaka statue [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave credence to royal history in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday,7 November.

The towering statue of King Shaka unveiled by President Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

Ramaphosa was at the King Shaka International Airport outside eThekwini to unveil a statute of the man whose name dons the site of the celebrations.

Continue reading

Nine Western Cape matric pupils caught with cheating material

Marking the halfway point in the matric final examinations, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Thursday noted nine cases of pupils with cheating material.

Picture: iStock

“Unfortunately, our sharp-eyed invigilators have already encountered nine cases of candidates bringing either cellphones or crib notes into the exam venue,” said the department minister David Maynier.

Continue reading

‘Spending Christmas and New Year’s behind bars’: Netizens react to Nota Baloyi’s arrest

The recent arrest of controversial podcast host and music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has set tongues wagging on social media.

Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

Baloyi was reportedly arrested on Thursday during his court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Continue reading

‘It feels great to be back’: Thabsie on her return to music after 4-year hiatus

Renowned musician Thabsie has returned with a new single titled Same Place after a four-year break.

Singer and songwriter, Thabsie. Picture: Instagram/@ thabsie_sa

The song is produced by Axdy Beats and Melar Beats and co-written by June and Quan.

Continue reading

Itumeleng Khune opens up about Kaizer Chiefs exit

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has revealed his heartbreak after the club told him that he was no longer part of their plans as a footballer.

Itumeleng Khune was not offered a new contract by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Khune was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday where he was announced as a shareholder of betting company TopBet.

Continue reading

Makazole Mapimpi’s last duel with Duhan van der Merwe?

Springbok flyer Makazole Mapimpi could face his final duel with South Africa-born Scottish record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe when the Boks and Scotland clash in their end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Makazole Mapimpi is excited about taking on Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe in a Test this Sunday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Mapimpi, at 34 years old, is highly unlikely to make the next World Cup, and this could in fact be his final tour with the Boks, with a number of exciting young players waiting in the wings to replace him.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Sassa office illegally occupied | Vaal at 33% | Imposters write matric exams