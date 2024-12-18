Top 10 stories of the day: Murder confession ends in suicide | Spaza deadline extended | Malema fuels divorce rumors

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his former girlfriend – and recording a video claiming he murdered her because she wanted to leave him after receiving money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) – has been found dead.

Meanwhile, the South African government has extended the registration deadline for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025.

Furthermore, EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked speculation regarding his marriage after removing all images of his wife, Mantwa, from his Instagram account.

Weather tomorrow: 19 December 2024

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain leading to flooding in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and extremely high fire danger conditions in Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Sibusiso Lawrence found dead after sharing video about him killing girlfriend [VIDEO]

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man accused of killing his former girlfriend – and recording a video claiming he murdered her because she wanted to leave him after receiving money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) – has been found dead.

Sibusiso Lawrence sparked outrage after sharing a video on social media of him saying he killed his girlfriend.

Sibusiso Lawrence. Screengrab of video.

The video, which went viral, left many shocked and horrified.

CONTINUE READING: Sibusiso Lawrence found dead after sharing video about him killing girlfriend [VIDEO]

Water crisis: What lessons did Joburg Water learn from latest outage?

The areas in Johannesburg affected by the long weekend water shutdown have almost recovered.

Certain towers and reservoirs are still low but Johannesburg Water has reported that all are at various stages of recovery.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero visited multiple sites on Wednesday to evaluate the recovery process.

CONTINUE READING: Water crisis: What lessons did Joburg Water learn from latest outage?

Government extends spaza shop registration deadline

The South African government has extended the registration deadline for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025.

The 21 days directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for registering all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets ended on Tuesday, 17 December.

A spaza shop in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said government must increase efforts to ensure the sector is properly regulated and complies with health regulations.

CONTINUE READING: Government extends spaza shop registration deadline

Decline in trade as cargo moves freely between Mozambique and SA

People and products are moving freely between South Africa and Mozambique through the Lebombo border which was closed for several days due to post-election violence.

The border was opened on 13 December 2024, and to date, there has been no disturbance.

This aerial view shows trucks in a queue trying to reach the Ressano Garcia border post between Mozambique and South Africa on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Alfredo ZUNIGA / AFP)

Border Management Authority (BMA) Deputy Commissioner, David Chilembe told SAfm that they will be meeting with the ministers of South Africa and Mozambique on Wednesday to give an update on the current situation.

CONTINUE READING: Decline in trade as cargo moves freely between Mozambique and SA

Julius Malema sparks divorce speculation after removing wife’s pictures from Instagram

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked speculation regarding his marriage after removing all images of his wife, Mantwa, from his Instagram account.

Even though he removed his wife’s pictures, the EFF leader still has photos of his children on his Instagram page.

EFF leader Julius Malema with his wife Mantwa. Picture: Instagram

Malema has shared glimpses of his life with his wife on his Instagram page, from attending prestigious events like the Durban July to birthday and anniversary celebrations.

The sudden removal of all photos featuring EFF’s first lady has sparked speculation on social media about the state of their relationship.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Malema sparks divorce speculation after removing wife’s pictures from Instagram

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ex-principal faces grooming charges | Acsa warns of OR Tambo delays | 16 SA celebrities who died