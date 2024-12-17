Top 10 stories of the day: Ex-principal faces grooming charges | Acsa warns of OR Tambo delays | 16 SA celebrities who died

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a former teacher and school principal appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for allegedly exposing pornography to children and sexually grooming three boy pupils from his school.

Meanwhile, as holidaymakers prepare to travel to their various destinations, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the OR Tambo International Airport is experiencing long queues at the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) passport control processing system due to technical glitches.

Furthermore, the year 2024 has been a bittersweet one for South Africa’s showbiz industry with the loss of several iconic figures who left an indelible impact through their talents, passion, and dedication.

Weather tomorrow: 17 December 2024

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain and flood risks in KwaZulu-Natal and extreme fire danger conditions in Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Ex-principal appears in court, faces child pornography and grooming charges

A former teacher and school principal appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for allegedly exposing pornography to children and sexually grooming three boy pupils from his school.

The 41-year-old is facing three counts of exposing pornography to children and four counts of sexual grooming of two 13-year-olds and one 15-year-old boy pupils from Raslouw Academy.

The suspect was arrested for exposing children to adult pornography. Photo: Supplied.

The school operates as a private institution in Centurion, catering specifically to pupils with special needs.

Argument between cop and civilian ends in fight at police station [VIDEO]

A police officer and a man have opened a case of assault against each other following an argument that turned physical at a North West police station.

Their physical altercation was captured on a video that has been circulating on social media. In the video, the two men can be seen fighting as other officers and citizens try to separate them.

Picture for illustration. Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sam Tselanyane, the South African Police Service (Saps) provincial management in the province condemns the incident.

Acsa warns of delays at OR Tambo International Airport due to technical glitch

As holidaymakers prepare to travel to their various destinations, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the OR Tambo International Airport is experiencing long queues at the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) passport control processing system due to technical glitches.

The delays have frustrated passengers as they look forward to their summer breaks.

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: iStock

Acsa said the “unresponsiveness” of the BMA’s biometric movement control system was causing extended queues.

Shivambu’s reasons for EFF exit: Zuma’s departure from ANC and MK party formation [VIDEO]

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu said former president Jacob Zuma’s departure from the African National Congress (ANC) to form the MK party is one of the reasons former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members had no fear in leaving the party which is “just a 10-year-old organisation”.

Shivambu made the remarks at the MK party’s gala dinner on Sunday as the party marked its first anniversary with a celebration rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: X/@FloydShivambu

Julius Malema’s embattled EFF has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to Zuma’s MK party with speculations of more departures.

16 South African celebrities who died in 2024 [PICS]

The year 2024 has been a bittersweet one for South Africa’s showbiz industry with the loss of several iconic figures who left an indelible impact through their talents, passion, and dedication.

South African celebrities who died in 2024. Pictures: Gallo Images and Instagram

From celebrated actors to renowned musicians, here are 16 South African personalities who passed away this year.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

