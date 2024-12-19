Top 10 stories of the day: Lawrence’s family reveals past attempts | Ndlozi’s next move? | Rubella outbreak in SA

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the family of Sibusiso Lawrence, who took to social media to confess to killing his girlfriend, said he had tried to kill her earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party may not be the most suitable place for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to go to if he leaves the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Furthermore, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has seen an increase in rubella cases across South Africa, with more than 8 000 positive cases identified at the end of September.

Weather tomorrow: 20 December 2024

After a scorching start to the week with persistently high temperatures in several areas, residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms and inclement weather. – full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Sibusiso Lawrence tried to kill his girlfriend before, family reveals

The family of Sibusiso Lawrence, who took to social media to confess to killing his girlfriend, said he had tried to kill her earlier this year.

Lawrence, who shocked the nation when hr admitted to killing his former girlfriend and posted the video on his Facebook page, was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday.

Sibusiso Lawrence. Screengrab of video.

A family member told Newzroom Afrika that Lawrence deceived them into thinking he was a good person whereas he was “abusive”.

Spaza shop registration: Applicants hampered by land-use regulations

Spaza shop owners in Gauteng have continued to register their businesses to meet government’s compliance push.

As the original deadline approached, thousands more business owners gathered their documentation to seek approval from the Department of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Gauteng MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile. Picture: X / @LebogangMaile1

However, Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday extended the registration deadline to 28 February 2025, granting owners and the provincial departments a reprieve.

Ndlozi’s next move? MK party and academia may be a misfit

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party may not be the most suitable place for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to go to if he leaves the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This is the opinion of Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Analysts have predicted Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s departure from the EFF. Picture: supplied

Ndlozi’s future within the EFF was questioned after he was absent at the party’s elective conference last weekend and failed to secure a spot in the party’s leadership structure.

There is speculation that Ndlozi will follow a string of EFF senior leaders who have now joined the MK party.

McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]

South Africa is now officially on track to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of the sport to the country.

McKenzie announced the diverse team at a media briefing held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie appointed a bid steering committee (BSC) to oversee the bidding process for the return of F1 to South Africa. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

The committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, will consider several bids from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner.

‘Immunity gap’ drives rubella outbreak in South Africa

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has seen an increase in rubella cases across South Africa, with more than 8 000 positive cases identified at the end of September.

In 2024, health authorities reported more cases than in the entire fever-rash surveillance period since 2015. Rubella is also known as German measles.

Picture: Supplied/NICD

More than 8 700 positive cases were identified up until the end of September, with 98% of cases occurring in children under 15 years of age, according to the NICD. The majority of children affected fell within the five-to-nine age group.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

