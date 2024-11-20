Top 10 stories of the day: Who are the richest MPs? | EFF slams fake Malema news | Police to give Zama Zamas ARVs

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, we look at who the richest Members of Parliament are, judging from their declarations. Also, the EFF has refuted a fake statement from the party about leader Julius Malema, and the police’s plan to provide ARVs to trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein.

In entertainment, Miss SA Mia le Roux has explained why she withdrew from Miss Universe, and a Wheel of Fortune South Africa contestant has accused her teammate of refusing to share his winnings.

In sport, SA soccer legend Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died and we look at 10 facts about the Springboks vs Wales match this weekend.

News today: 20 November

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy rain, and lightning in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. – Full weather forecast here.

Who is SA’s richest MP? Here’s what parliamentarians declared

Members of Parliament (MPs) have declared their financial interests following a decision by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Thursday.

Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images

Parliament has declared the public section of the register, in line with Parliament’s code of conduct, which mandates that after a general election, members must disclose their registrable interests within 60 working days of Parliament’s opening.

EFF refutes ‘fake news’ about Malema’s actions and ongoing uncertainties

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the spread of “ongoing uncertainties in the movement”.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This comes after a statement purported to be from the red berets was circulated on various social media platforms about the alleged actions of party leader Julius Malema.

‘ARVs are not Panados’: Health Minister on Stilfontein mine zama zamas’ request

As the crisis in North West’s Stilfontein mine continues where illegal miners are trapped underground, the national deputy police commissioner on Monday said that police would provide the necessary medication.

Picture: Phill Magakoe /AFP & Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

This came after the zama zamas sent out a letter pleading for antiretroviral (ARVs).

‘South Africa is a movie’: Hijackers make off with coffin [VIDEO]

In a bizarre incident on one of South Africa’s roads, some thugs made off with a coffin after hijacking a hearse.

Photo per illustration. Picture: iStock

Video footage of the alleged hijacking amassed more than 1.7 million views within the space of a day after it was posted on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Is he in or out? Ndlozi’s silence is creating a space for ‘political gossip’

Pressure is mounting on one of the most popular Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to break his silence over media reports on his alleged suspension from party activities.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi watches EFF CIC, Julius Malema briefs media at the EFF headquarters in Braamfontein, 8 March 2018. Picture Neil McCartney

On Sunday, weekend newspapers reported that he was barred from the party’s elective conference in December.

‘I’m scared of nobody’: Ex-police minister Bheki Cele unfazed by threats [VIDEO]

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he’s “scared of nobody” after allegedly receiving a lot of threats since leaving office in June.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In an interview on Tuesday evening, Cele told SABC’s Face of the Nation host Clement Manyathela that he is “scared of nobody and nothing” after being asked about threats made against him during his time as police minister.

‘I wanted to be transparent with you all’: Mia le Roux on why she withdrew from Miss Universe competition

Following her unexpected announcement that she was withdrawing from the Miss Universe competition a day before the official crowning, Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, has opened up about her decision.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux. Picture: Instagram

In a video shared on Wednesday, Le Roux opened up about her struggles with vertigo, which ultimately led to her withdrawal.

‘I can’t imagine anyone letting R170k just slide’: Contestant accused of refusing to share ‘Wheel of Fortune SA’ winnings

A contestant from S3’s Wheel of Fortune South Africa has accused a fellow participant of refusing to share their winnings after the trio won a car worth R180,000.

Left: Lwazi Cele, who is accused of refusing to share winnings. Right: Show presenter Rorisang Thandekiso. Pictures: Screenshots/Instagram/@ wheeloffortune_sa

Courtney Mthethwa, known by her stage name XXC Legacy, entered the competition along with Sanele “Skhindi” Ngcobo and Lwazi Cele, forming a team of three in an episode aired last month.

South African football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died.

Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe. Picture: X/@NgemaNomasonto

It is understood the Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates legend Lucas sadly passed away on Tuesday surrounded by family.

Springboks in Cardiff for Wales Test: 10 facts and figures

The Springboks play their 13th Test of the year on Saturday, when they take on Wales in Cardiff, with Rassie Erasmus and his team seeking an 11th win in 2024.

Coach Rassie Erasmus and Cameron Hanekom, who’s in line to make his debut on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Here are 10 interesting stats and facts about the Boks ahead of Saturday’s Test.

